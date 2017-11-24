After weeks of deals, stores aim to draw Black Friday crowds

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home.More >>
"Black Friday is all about the price," said shopper Jack Crabtree as he got ready to take his new 64-inch HD television set home.More >>
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential changes.More >>
Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols said Friday he's remaining in touch with the governor's office and that he's working on potential changes.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
Court documents filed in district court in Houston last week show Julia Poff was indicted earlier this month.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was apprehended Thursday night more than 100 miles south of where the trooper was shot.More >>
KTEN's Amelia Mugavero reports from the Best Buy at the Sherman Town Center as shoppers scramble for bargains.More >>
KTEN's Amelia Mugavero reports from the Best Buy at the Sherman Town Center as shoppers scramble for bargains.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
A neighbor was credited with alerting the occupants of the house that it had caught fire.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
While patients at Ardmore's Mercy Hospital aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude.More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"In my heart, I feel really good," owner Nick Jahja said. "That's why I'm doing."More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
"Everything was basically gone," said fire victim Christopher Stephens, who was at work when the fire broke out.More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>
Do you have a place in your home and your heart for KTEN's Pet of the Week?More >>