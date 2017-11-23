Holiday at a hospital: More than food - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Holiday at a hospital: More than food

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Thanksgiving is more than just another work day at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. (KTEN) Thanksgiving is more than just another work day at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore. (KTEN)
Mercy Hospital's cafeteria staff makes Thanksgiving special with traditional dinner options. (KTEN) Mercy Hospital's cafeteria staff makes Thanksgiving special with traditional dinner options. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore spent their Thanksgiving Day caring for those in need.

While patients aren't able to have a "normal" holiday, the medical staff says they have an upbeat and grateful attitude that they're getting the help they need.

"People are thankful to have somewhere to go when their normal doctor's offices, convenient cares and so on are closed," said  physician's assistant Nathan Murray. "This is their one stop that they have the opportunity to get help when they need it."

The hospital cafeteria staff also did what they could make sure both patients and doctors had their Thanksgiving meal, but they say it's about more than just the food.

The hospital staff said they're also thankful for their time as well.

