Manhunt continues for Denison child murder suspect

Antonio Prado is wanted for murder in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed one child and wounded another in Sherman. (Denison PD/KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Antonio "Chapo" Prado is still on the run.

The 17-year-old from Sherman is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead and his 11-year-old brother seriously wounded.

"As of right now there's an active arrest warrant for Antonio Prado out of Sherman, Texas," said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks. "We ask Mr. Prado to turn himself in peacefully and quickly."

According to an arrest affidavit, Prado shot opened fire at the house in the 1700 block of West Elm Street, killing five-year-old Kason Powell and wounding his 11-year old brother, ZaQuavian Fisher.

"[Prado] is heavily involved in this situation, and he is considered to be armed and dangerous," Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said. "If anybody sees him, do not approach him."

The affidavit indicates that the deadly violence resulted from a dispute over a quarter of an ounce of marijuana.

Denison police are asking anyone with information on Antonio Prado to come forward.

"We have received some information, but we certainly want to talk to anyone who knows where he might be, and who he associates with," Eppler said.

Two other Sherman teens, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay, were arrested Monday afternoon. Both are charged with capital murder of a child.