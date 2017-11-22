This is Texoma: Movie captures life in 1870s Indian Territory

A scene of "The Chickasaw Rancher" was filmed in the dining room at the Penner Ranch. (KTEN)

Parts of "The Chickasaw Rancher" were filmed at the Penner Ranch in Mill Creek. (KTEN)

MILL CREEK, Okla. -- For the past few months, we've told you how the Chickasaw Nation is bringing history alive with its production of feature films, from "Te Ata" to its latest: "The Chickasaw Rancher."

To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.

"This is an 1870s Western, so we're going back in time," explained producer Paul Sirmons. "It is Chickasaw Country, and it's absolutely beautiful country. And that's why we're here."

On this day, the crew was shooting inside the historic Penner Ranch in Mill Creek, Oklahoma. The ranch house was built in 1905. It's also where I grew up.

This property, owned for decades by the Penner family -- including my great uncle and aunt, Dwain and Roberta Penner -- is packed with more than a century of memories, It was recently purchased by the Chickasaw Nation.

Some of the original family furniture was used in the shooting of "The Chickasaw Rancher."

"The Penner Ranch is one of the longest operating ranches in Oklahoma, continuously operating ranches," said Chickasaw historian Jeannie Barbour. "It was just a few years ago the tribe purchased part of the ranch and the ranch house here."

"We just feel fortunate to have such a historic site that we plan to develop into a museum and a place where people can visit and witness some of our history," Barbour added.

Actor Dermot Mulroney plays Boggy Johnson, the father of Montford Johnson, the Chickasaw rancher the film is based on.

"It's a beautiful place to shoot, and this dining room in particular is dressed to a really authentic 19th century," Mulroney said. "It's not like any movie I've ever made ... it's just a privilege to get to tell this story."

Thanks to the magic of Hollywood (and the Chickasaw Nation, the history of this old house and "The Chickasaw Rancher" will live on forever.

The film is currently in the post-production phase. The Chickasaws have not yet established a timeline for opening the Penner Ranch as a museum.