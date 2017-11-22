This is Texoma: Movie captures life in 1870s Indian Territory

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
A Durant plumbing firm's reputation has been redeemed after it was accused of illegally taking city water from a fire hydrant.More >>
To make a full-length feature film, it takes lots of gear, lots of people, and -- for the story of "The Chickasaw Rancher" -- lots of history lessons.More >>
Antonio "Chapo" Prado, 17, is wanted in connection with Sunday night's drive-by shooting in a residential Denison neighborhood that left a five-year-old boy dead.More >>
What is supposed to be a joyous holiday with family can quickly turn deadly when alcohol is involved.More >>
"I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days," Barton said. "I am sorry that I let my constituents down."More >>
In a report issued Wednesday, investigators say the Sept. 17 wreck near Tahlequah was caused by unsafe speed on a curve and a wet roadway.More >>
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said it all started when Ardmore police began chasing a car with more than $2,000 in suspected stolen goods.More >>
With Black Friday and Christmas around the corner, police warn your holiday season could be "Scrooged" by thieves.More >>
On Tuesday afternoon, police issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Prado Jr., 17, of Sherman. Two other Sherman teens are already in custody.More >>
"It makes me feel really good to help give back to the community," player Taylor Pierce said.More >>
