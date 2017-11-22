Suspect nabbed after two-state high-speed chase

COOKE COUNTY, Texas -- A high-speed police pursuit that started in Ardmore ended on the other side of the Red River near Gainesville late Tuesday afternoon.

Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said it all started when Ardmore police began chasing a car with more than $2,000 in suspected stolen goods.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined the pursuit down Interstate 35 until the vehicle -- with a driver and two passengers -- crossed the state line.

"At Interstate 35 and Highway 82, Cooke County units observed the suspects traveling at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly southbound on the southbound frontage road," Gilbert said in a written statement, adding that the car was traveling at speeds up to 100 mph.

Just west of Gainesville, a Lindsay police unit that had joined the pursuit spun out into a ditch after on U.S. 82 being struck by the suspects' vehicle.

The 40-mile chase ended when the driver of the suspects' car, identified as 28-year-old Archie Lee Haddock, lost control and hit the highway's center barrier.

Haddock was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a previous conviction -- both felony charges. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $35,000.

His two passengers were hospitalized, but have not been charged with any crimes in Texas.

The Lindsay police officer was also taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and was later released.