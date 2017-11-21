Sherman plans ramp switcheroo on U.S. 75

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Sherman City Council has approved a ramp reversal at the intersection of U.S. 75 and FM 1417.

What does that mean?

The current Highway 75 northbound off-ramp is just 1,200 feet south of FM 1417. Engineers will move the off-ramp about 3/4 of a mile south, where there is now an on-ramp to the highway from the northbound service road.

That will provide an extra buffer for traffic exiting U.S. 75 to reduce the possibility of highway backups.

A new on-ramp will go in at the site of the current off-ramp.

With Schulman's Movie Bowl Grille expected to open at that corner by the end of next year, the city wants to be ready for added traffic in the area.

"Any time we're doing a new development like this, traffic is the biggest concern from the city's perspective," Sherman spokesman Nate Strauch explained. "We want to make sure that it's safe for people and easy to get around."

He said planners expect traffic to be an ongoing concern as the city grows.

"When you talk about the types of developments we're bringing in -- both with Sherman Crossroads, the medical development, along with the entertainment venue -- you're looking at going from thousands of people to tens of thousands of people a day at that intersection," Strauch said.

He added that the ramp reversal is one of the most important steps in bringing people to Sherman to enjoy Schulman's, which will feature movies, bowling, arcade games and dining options.

"We know a lot of people from the south will be coming to visit this development, so it will give them more time to stop and turn," Strauch said. "We think it will be a really positive thing for this growing part of the city."

A similar arrangement was recently implemented in Denison at the intersection of U.S. 75 and Morton Street, where the northbound off-ramp was shifted south about three-quarters of a mile.