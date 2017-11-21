Third suspect sought in fatal shooting of Denison child

Denison police investigators marked some of the gunshots that entered the home on West Elm Street. (KTEN)

One boy was killed and his brother was injured when gunshots were fired at their Denison home late Sunday night. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police said two Sherman teenagers are in custody and a third is being sought in connection with Sunday night's gunfire that left a five-year-old boy dead and his older brother wounded.

Investigators believe a drug deal that went bad is behind the tragedy.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Antonio Prado Jr., 17, of Sherman, on a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years old. Prado also goes by the nickname "Chapo," and should be considered armed and dangerous.

No further description of the suspect was provided.

Police asked that anyone with information about Prado call detectives at 903-465-2422.

Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were arrested in Sherman on Monday and are also charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old. Bond was set at $1 million each.

"While I would say normally that seems a bit high, it's not so high that I would say on the outset outrageous," said criminal defense attorney Robert Jarvis.

Five-year-old Kason Powell and his 11-year-old brother ZaQuavian Fisher were inside a residence in the 1700 block of West Elm Street when gunshots from outside the house struck them around 11 p.m. Sunday.

ZaQuavian was last reported in stable condition in the intensive care unit of a Dallas hospital.

A police affidavit released Tuesday evening indicated Nino was driving the vehicle that took Prado, Clay, and a another individual to the West Elm address seeking payback for some marijuana that had been taken from Nino earlier on Sunday evening.

"Sabrina indicated that Chapo had done the shooting, and later in the interview she indicated that Ryan Clay had done the shooting," the court document said.

"We are here for them each and every one of us... and we are praying," said Bonnie Mitchell, who started a small memorial near the scene of the crime.

"It's just horrible," she said. "You break inside, your heart just breaks."

Detectives said Clay and Nino were arrested on Monday afternoon.

The Sherman Independent School District said

Nino is a student in the Sherman Independent School District; Prado is no longer enrolled in the district. Clay is enrolled in the Denison ISD.