Reward fund grows in unsolved Denison murder case

Robert Allen was found murdered at the family's plumbing business in Denison on October 31, 2017. (Facebook/KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to information about the Halloween night murder at a Denison business.

Robert Allen, 55, was found dead at Allen Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning in the 3000 block of South Eisenhower Parkway. He worked at the family-owned shop.

The initial reward of $1,000 was boosted by a $4,000 contribution from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office and another $5,000 from an anonymous donor, Denison police said Friday.

"The total $10,000 reward will be available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide," police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about the unsolved case is urged to call Denison police at 903-465-2422. Callers can remain anonymous if they choose.