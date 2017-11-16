Kids in Tom Bean get a pillowcase... and a plan

Tom Bean Elementary School students were shown how to use pillowcases as an essential disaster tool. (KTEN)

TOM BEAN, Texas -- Tom Bean Elementary School students got a life-saving lesson on Thursday.

"I learned that being safe is good and always being prepared," Mathew told us.

The Pillowcase Project is a nationwide effort that helps elementary students like Mathew prepare for disaster. Douglas Crowson was one of the Red Cross officials who led the program on Thursday afternoon.

"It was started in 2005 after Katrina," he explained. "We recognized the need for children to be able to respond in case of an emergency."

Students learned how to escape their home during a fire; how to recognize signs of winter-related illnesses; and how to cope with stress.

"And then we also supply them with this pillowcase," Crowson said, explaining that the youngsters are shown how an ordinary pillowcase can help them prepare for disaster.

"It has on the outside of the pillowcase all the things you might need... you know, things that you might need to grab to get out of there: Pictures, toothpaste, toothbrush, and maybe your favorite little toy," Crowson said. "They love taking that pillowcase with them."

And the learning doesn't stop when these students go home. Red Cross disaster program manager Michael Leirer hopes these students can make an impact on their parents.

"What we hoped to leave these students with is the education that they can go home and have a roundtable, dinner discussion with their parents.

Mathew can't wait to share what he learned with his mom.

"Hopefully I'm going to see her tonight, and I'm going to tell her everything," he said.