Kids in Tom Bean get a pillowcase... and a plan

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to information about the Halloween night murder at a Denison business.More >>
There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to information about the Halloween night murder at a Denison business.More >>
Cuts of about 2.5 percent are expected for most agencies to make up for expected revenue lost from an unconstitutional cigarette tax.More >>
Cuts of about 2.5 percent are expected for most agencies to make up for expected revenue lost from an unconstitutional cigarette tax.More >>
This month's bloody assault on a small town Texas church has put a new focus on security at houses of worship.More >>
This month's bloody assault on a small town Texas church has put a new focus on security at houses of worship.More >>
The Legislative Compensation Board voted 4-3 on Thursday to impose the 8.8-percent pay cut effective in November 2018.More >>
The Legislative Compensation Board voted 4-3 on Thursday to impose the 8.8-percent pay cut effective in November 2018.More >>
he Pillowcase Project is a nationwide effort that helps elementary students prepare for disaster.More >>
he Pillowcase Project is a nationwide effort that helps elementary students prepare for disaster.More >>
Ardmore City Schools says if you get a call from someone claiming to represent the district who is offering a trip to Florida... it's bogus.More >>
Ardmore City Schools says if you get a call from someone claiming to represent the district who is offering a trip to Florida... it's bogus.More >>
The national average price for a gallon of unleaded is around $2.50, and gas distributors predict the price at the pump will be even lower in Texoma.More >>
The national average price for a gallon of unleaded is around $2.50, and gas distributors predict the price at the pump will be even lower in Texoma.More >>
The South Texas church massacre that left 26 people dead earlier this month sounded an alarm with Sherman police.More >>
The South Texas church massacre that left 26 people dead earlier this month sounded an alarm with Sherman police.More >>
KTEN meteorologist Alana Cameron says NOAA's outlook is for a warmer and drier than usual winter season in Texoma.More >>
KTEN meteorologist Alana Cameron says NOAA's outlook is for a warmer and drier than usual winter season in Texoma.More >>
Final preparations are underway for the first-ever Magnolia Christmas Fest at the Choctaw Event Center.More >>
Final preparations are underway for the first-ever Magnolia Christmas Fest at the Choctaw Event Center.More >>