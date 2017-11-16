Get a head start on holiday season in Durant

The first Magnolia Christmas Fest is Friday and Saturday at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- Final preparations are underway for the first-ever Magnolia Christmas Fest at the Choctaw Event Center.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, and will feature shopping, food, live and local entertainment, and children's activities -- all sponsored by Choctaw Country.

"If you don't want to drive to North Texas, Oklahoma City or Tulsa, Santa Claus will be here for two days," said Durant-Area Chamber president James Dry. "Come get your picture taken and come out here and buy your Christmas presents."

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jon Hazell Magnolia Festival Education Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

The Magnolia Christmas Fest will be open Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.