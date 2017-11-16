Get a head start on holiday season in Durant - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Get a head start on holiday season in Durant

Posted: Updated:
The first Magnolia Christmas Fest is Friday and Saturday at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. (KTEN) The first Magnolia Christmas Fest is Friday and Saturday at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- Final preparations are underway for the first-ever Magnolia Christmas Fest at the Choctaw Event Center.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday, and will feature shopping, food, live and local entertainment, and children's activities -- all sponsored by Choctaw Country.

"If you don't want to drive to North Texas, Oklahoma City or Tulsa, Santa Claus will be here for two days," said Durant-Area Chamber president James Dry. "Come get your picture taken and come out here and buy your Christmas presents."

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jon Hazell Magnolia Festival Education Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant.

The Magnolia Christmas Fest will be open Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.