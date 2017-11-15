Pauls Valley to shutter 911 call center

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- The 911 center in Pauls Valley only handles calls from land lines within city limits, while a similar facility operated by Garvin County handles all the other emergency calls from cell phones.

The problem is, land lines are just not used much nowadays, and it was costing the city tens of thousands of dollars to keep its 911 center open.

"Ultimately, we are losing as much as... you know, a full officer salary just to maintain this," Pauls Valley police Assistant Chief Derrick Jolley explained.

In an emergency, are you more likely to call 911 on a land line or on a cell phone?

"A lot of our customers, and people who use 911, are calling from wireless phones now," Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes said.

Pauls Valley dispatch has only been getting an average of one land line call per day.

"It's less than 30 a month," Rhodes said. "There may be days go by that no land line calls from Pauls Valley are received."

So Pauls Valley voters on Tuesday agreed that Pauls Valley should do away with the police department's 911 center and let Garvin County dispatchers take all emergency calls.

"We have been supplementing 911 for years just to keep it," Jolley said. "Literally thousands [of dollars] every month that we have to supplement just to have 911."

Some citizens were concerned about an added load on dispatchers. But Garvin County's 911 coordinator Steven Bratcher said he doesn't expect much of a change.

"The entire Garvin County phone book is only seven pages, so there's not that many land lines left," he said.

Sheriff Rhodes agrees that the county is ready to take on the added responsibility. "Quite frankly, we are excited to partner with the city of Pauls Valley in this new opportunity," he said.

KTEN reached out to other 911 call centers around Texoma; so far, none of the others have plans to change their land line system.