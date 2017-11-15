Sword-wielding suspect jailed in Pauls Valley

Police said Joshua Dial attacked another man with a sword. (Garvin County Jail/Pauls Valley PD)

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A Pauls Valley man is behind bars after police said he attacked another man with a sword.

Josh Dial was taken into custody for allegedly cutting Paul Howerton with what appears to be a ceremonial sword that has a blade almost two feet long.

The pair told police they argued, and Dial starting swinging.

Howerton was taken to a hospital with a large cut on his arm.

Dial is charged with aggravated assault and battery.