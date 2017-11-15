Trump discusses 'historic' Asia trip

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says his trip to Asia showed that America's "standing in the world has never been stronger."

Trump spoke Wednesday from the White House about his five-country Asian tour to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. He said he wanted to update the nation on his "tremendous success."

Trump called the trip "historic" and said the United States was treated with "incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect."

Trump said he'll work "as fast as possible" to eliminate sizable trade deficits with U.S. trading partners.

The president said a key goal of his just-concluded Asia trip was to insist on fair and reciprocal trade. He said it's "unacceptable" that the U.S. trade deficit with other nations stands at about $800 billion a year.

"We are going to start whittling that down as fast as possible," he said, without indicating how he planned to achieve that goal.

The president twice paused during his address to take a swig of water.

Trump first reached into the lectern to seek water but couldn't find any. He then required a helping hand from others in the room to spot the bottle of water on a nearby table. He then took another drink a few minutes later.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump frequently mocked then-rival Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's frequent water breaks.

Trump said of Rubio during a 2015 appearance in South Carolina: "Rubio, I've never seen a young guy sweat that much."

Trump added: "He's drinking water, water, water, I never saw anything like this with him with the water."

The president declined to answer questions from reporters following his 24-minute address.