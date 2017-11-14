Gunfire at multiple sites in California; 5 dead - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Gunfire at multiple sites in California; 5 dead

By Associated Press
Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston briefs reporters about the shootings. (KHSL via CNN) Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston briefs reporters about the shootings. (KHSL via CNN)

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.

Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.

"We have medevaced a number of students," Johnston said. "I know that the school's been cleared. We have the children who were attending school in a safe location at this time."

Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

The school is located in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento. Johnston said about 100 law enforcement personnel were involved in the police operation.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school, but a "number" of students were shot and wounded.

A man says his roommate is among the victims that his neighbor was the gunman.

Brian Flint tells the Record Searchlight newspaper in the city of Redding on Tuesday that his neighbor, whom he knows only as Kevin, also stole his truck.

He says he and his roommate told authorities that their neighbor was acting "crazy" and threatening them.

Flint says he had been shooting "hundreds of rounds" from large magazines.

