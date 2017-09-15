Football: Good for business in small town Oklahoma

MARIETTA, Okla. -- Friday night football, a staple in Texoma, brings out the crowds.

And crowds mean money for small businesses like The Taste on Main, which opened last spring in downtown Marietta.

This week is Homecoming, and owner Rochel Washington said there's a day and night difference during football season.

"Teachers are in, so they come in," she said. "Yes, absolutely there's a big difference. Summer time, they're passing through going to the lake. Winter, they're here, they're here in town."



High school football is good for business at The Taste on Main in downtown Marietta. (KTEN)

Washington said there's now business after the game when they reopen for their "fifth quarter." These are patrons who weren't there a few weeks ago.

"Every time we have a home game in Marietta, we open up after the game," Washington said. "People can come in and have appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, whatever."

Marietta High School classes from 1960-1975 are having a reunion and will be recognized on Friday night. Class members say The Taste has played a major role in bringing them together.

"They're catering our reunion, they put out a good meal here," said Marietta alum Paul Barber. "We've met here every Thursday night for the past seven weeks to get our reunion together."

And it's not just restaurants that benefit; convenience stores in town say they see an increase in foot traffic as well.

"School's back in session, so, you know -- football football football!" said Georgia Carter at the Valero Corner Store. "With tonight being Homecoming, it's going to be crazy, I'm sure. We had a bus in here last Friday and it about killed us, but it is a lot busier than in the summer."