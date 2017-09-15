Witness describes inferno after fuel tanker crash

KINGSTON, Okla. -- A Bonham man lost his life Thursday evening after the tanker he was driving overturned and more than 8,000 gallons of fuel exploded.

Truck driver Glen Smith of Bonham was killed in the fiery crash that shut down a stretch of Highway 70 east of Kingston for hours.

"You're just helpless," said Dennis Eakle, the owner of nearby Bob's Lake Country Motel. "All I was able to do was grab a garden hose and wet the grass down out here so we didn't catch fire."

Eakle said he could feel the heat from those flames hundreds of feet away.



Photo courtesy Rebekah Cox

"The truck was over there and it was just totally engulfed in flames," he said. "We could see the cab at first, could not see the driver... and then immediately after that it exploded, and it just burned for a couple hours."

Investigators said it's unclear why the driver swerved into a ditch, causing the big rig to roll.

Glen Smith, 35, worked for Lucky Oil and Gas of Denison.

"Glen was an excellent driver as well as a wonderful person," the company said in a statement. "He was a great asset to our team and will be greatly missed."