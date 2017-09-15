Bonham man dies in fiery tanker crash

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The accident resulted in the shutdown of Highway 70 near Kingston for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning.More >>
KTEN's Teacher of the Month is Ella Burkhalter at Van Alstyne High School, whose enthusiasm as a biology teacher is reflected in her students.More >>
A fuel tanker overturned and exploded on Highway 70 east of Kingston on Thursday evening. The driver was killed in the crash.More >>
"I am just looking for a way to connect back to my roots," freshman student Alexandria Fry said. "That's why I came to Austin College in Sherman."More >>
The city tells us this is their biggest event of the year, and the best part is, it's free.More >>
Phillip Bardwell said pot could have a place in helping with pain management for a family member.More >>
A community forum is set for September 20 for wireless telephone customers to air their concerns.More >>
The city is opening the public spaces in the parking lot behind City Hall that can be used to conduct Craigslist, eBay or other transactions with strangers.More >>
Collinsville, on Highway 377, has the welcome mat out for Pioneer Day 2017 on Saturday, September 16. Attractions include live music, food, a bake sale, a fashion show, a parade and vendors. Visit collinsvilletxchamber.org for more information.More >>
Troopers said 33-year-old Darnell Taylor was swimming at the boat ramp area of Martin's Landing just before 7 p.m. when he went under for several minutes.More >>
