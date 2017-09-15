Bonham man dies in fiery tanker crash

KINGSTON, Okla. -- Getting around Kingston could be difficult for drivers on Friday morning.

Highway 70 about a half mile east of Knobbs Road was closed Thursday night just after 7 o'clock due to a semi crash.

First responders say a fuel tanker overturned and exploded.

They say the driver, a Bonham man in his mid 30s, died in the crash.

They're not releasing his name at this time.

Viewers sent us pictures of the fiery accident.

The fire department says a hazmat crew was on scene cleaning up the mess for several hours.

The highway was reopened to traffic at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

However, Kingston police say that they may have to shut it back down for further cleaning once the sun comes up and they are able to get a better look at the scene.