Bonham man dies in fiery tanker crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bonham man dies in fiery tanker crash

Posted: Updated:

KINGSTON, Okla. -- Getting around Kingston could be difficult for drivers on Friday morning.

Highway 70 about a half mile east of Knobbs Road was closed Thursday night just after 7 o'clock due to a semi crash.

First responders say a fuel tanker overturned and exploded.

They say the driver, a Bonham man in his mid 30s, died in the crash.

They're not releasing his name at this time.

Viewers sent us pictures of the fiery accident.

The fire department says a hazmat crew was on scene cleaning up the mess for several hours.

The highway was reopened to traffic at 3:30 a.m. Friday. 

However, Kingston police say that they may have to shut it back down for further cleaning once the sun comes up and they are able to get a better look at the scene.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.