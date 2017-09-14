College student renews ties to Sherman by volunteering

SHERMAN, Texas -- College freshman Alexandria Fry attended the Non-Profit Volunteer and Internship Fair at Austin College on Thursday.

But aside from building her resume, it also gives her the opportunity to give back to her hometown of Sherman -- a community she lost touch with after moving to Dallas.

"I am just looking for a way to connect back to my roots," Fry said. "That's why I came to Austin College in Sherman -- so I would like to volunteer there more and go over there just to see how it evolved since i left."

Fry has had a heart of service since her years in middle school and high school, earning a service cord after graduating from John Paul II High School.

Now an Austin College freshman, Fry wants to return to her roots and give back to her Sherman middle school alma mater.

"I really like the full circle of it all, because it feels like I am starting over in a familiar place," she said.

Young adult volunteers like Fry are exactly what non-profits are looking for.

"It's ...critically important to our organizations to have people who have good backs, strong arms, and a real willingness and a real heart for the community," said Laurie Mealy, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County.

And for Alexandria Fry, helping others isn't a hobby -- it's her future.

"I want to help people in life," she said. "I am here to do biochemistry so I can learn about advances in the medical field, and help people even more, and I think volunteering is a good step to get towards that."