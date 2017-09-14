AT&T to hear gripes from disgruntled Denison customers

DENISON, Texas -- For nearly a year-and-a-half, the City of Denison has received complaints about AT&T wireless service. Several businesses have said it's hurting them, too.

Denison got involved and reached out to the Dallas-based communications giant. They agreed to send representatives to a public forum to hear complaints and try to help solve problems.

"We made the suggestion to AT&T, 'Hey, why don't you come up and do a forum ... with the community, and just explain what's going on, what the questions are, find out what the concerns are, and see if you can help them out?'" said Denison City Manager Jud Rex. "So they were positive in that response; that's what the community forum is for."

The meeting is set for Wednesday, September 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Denison Community Center, 531 West Chestnut Street.