Gunter's new 'Meetup Spot' for safer transactions

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- Gunter is hoping that new designated "Meetup Spots" will make for safer Internet commerce.

The city is opening the public spaces in the parking lot behind City Hall that can be used to conduct Craigslist, eBay or other transactions with strangers. It's also a spot that can be used for child visitations, pick-ups or drop-offs.

Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said the city has had similar safe exchange zones for more than a year.

"We established those because people will do different types of transactions; it could be a business transaction -- possibly from someone you don't know, or just someone you don't feel comfortable meeting in general," Eppler said.

Both the Denison and Gunter safe zones are monitored by surveillance cameras around the clock.



The Gunter "meetup spots" are located in a parking lot off North 4th Street behind City Hall. (KTEN)