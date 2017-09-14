Ardmore man drowns at Lake Murray during family outing

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- A fun family outing took a tragic turn when an Ardmore man drowned at Lake Murray Wednesday night.

Troopers said 33-year-old Darnell Taylor was swimming at the boat ramp area of Martin's Landing just before 7 p.m. when he went under for several minutes.

Bystander Jarod Turner pulled Taylor out of the water after the family yelled for help.

They gave him CPR until first responders arrived and took him to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where Taylor was pronounced dead.

"I dove down, I came back up I didn't find anything," Turner said. "I dove down one more time, and I swooped my arm by, and I thought it was somebody else's leg, but I pulled a foot up, and that was him."

Troopers said they don't know why Taylor went under, and that he was not wearing a life jacket.