Empty shelves inspire Denison food drive

DENISON, Texas -- Texoma first responders are doing their part to give back to charities that have given so much to the community.

Denison Firefighters Local 0965 is hosting a food and supply drive. Their goal is to restock shelves of local organizations whose supplies were depleted from answering the call for help after Hurricane Harvey.

"We see local charities help us on the fire ground, and also we've seen their support with Hurricane Harvey," said Local 0965 president Cheyenne Henderson. "We wanted to help them get supplies and re-supply their food."

The Denison Helping Hands food assistance program, the Salvation Army and Master Key Ministries are the designated recipients.

"What happens in times of natural disasters with Hurricane Harvey and then Hurricane Irma behind it is things get stretched out... things go different directions... a lot of things are going south right now to the hurricane victims," explained Maj. Tex Ellis Jr. of Grayson County Salvation Army.

And though the organization's supply shelves may not appear totally empty, it's all they have left to feed all of Grayson County.

"We have people come through our doors every day here at the Salvation Army that need this type of assistance, and our food pantry provides a great amount of food every year," Ellis said. "We don't want to fall by the wayside; we don't want to have to tell someone, 'We can't help you today.'"

The drive starts this Friday and runs through Tuesday, September 19. Donations will be accepted at Denison Fire Station No. 3 at 3306 South Park Avenue. Call 903-744-3320 for more information.

"Oh, we feel great about it," Henderson said. "We feel great to have those charities on our back, and have them to have our back."

Check the document below for donation suggestions: