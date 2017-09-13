Diesel thieves hit Denison business

DENISON, Texas -- A local company is dealing with a diesel fuel shortage -- and it's got nothing to do with hurricanes.

Someone stole the diesel from a storage tank behind the Ruiz Foods plant around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The thief left the hose in the tank, spilling some of the fuel onto the ground.

"Certainly we would like to talk to anybody who has any information about this, because it, of course, is a substantial amount of fuel," said Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler. "I'm sure that Ruiz Foods would want to talk to them about that."

The estimated loss on the stolen fuel and cleanup is almost $50,000. There have been no arrests.