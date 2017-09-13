Diesel thieves hit Denison business

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Texoma first responders are doing their part to give back to charities that have given so much to the community.More >>
Starting September 1, any school buses purchased must have three-point seat belts for all passengers.More >>
Someone stole the fuel from a storage tank behind the Ruiz Foods plant around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Madill police say they now have one of two suspects in custody in connection with an armed robbery on July 31.More >>
Investigators said Logan Crosby, 21, was texting when he pulled his truck out in front of a car with two adults and two children.More >>
For the first time in 20 years, voters said "yes" to a school bond issue in Silo, and a $19.9 million school bond issue was approved by Madill voters.More >>
"We'd really like to take this opportunity to give back to the community," said Jessica Wilkinson of the Paul Mitchell School.More >>
"We did the best we could with the records that we had," Mannsville Treasurer Shonda Barnes said.More >>
A warrant states that 36-year-old Kristen Jackson intentionally sent harmful material to an underage student in June.More >>
"I'm losing money, but feel good that I am doing something positive to help someone in need," Marcus Hubbard said.More >>
