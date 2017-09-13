OHP: Ada woman, kids hurt in wreck with texting driver

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a woman and two children were hospitalized after their car hit a pickup truck at an intersection near Ada Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, Logan Crosby, 21, was texting when he pulled his truck out in front of the car driven by 34-year-old Brandy Broadway of Ada at the intersection of County Road 3605 and State Highway 1 East, about two miles east of Ada.

Underwood was not hurt, but three passengers -- two children and an adult -- were injured.

The two boys in the car, ages 9 and 15, were taken to local hospitals in stable condition; their names were not released. Ada resident Tamara Underwood, 36, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment of her injuries.

Crosby was not injured. Troopers listed "inattention" as the preliminary cause of the accident. There's no word yet if Crosby will face charges.

