Pet lover is Florida-bound for Irma relief

POTTSBORO, Texas -- A woman from Kansas City, Missouri, is on her way to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma animal rescue efforts.

But first, Kathy Plant made a stop here in Texoma.

"I just tried to think about, if I was going through this, what would I need?" she asked. "I've done this since Katrina and Joplin. It's just kind of in my blood, I think."

Since 2005, Plant has loaded her mobile dog grooming truck with pet food and supplies and has driven to those in need.



Kathy Plant, right, reviews Hurricane Irma pet relief donations in Pottsboro on Monday. (KTEN)

"You just drop everything and go and go out and help people," she said. "Just meeting the folks that need you, that's what makes it all worthwhile. Thats why I think we're here as humans -- to go out and help each other."

This is the second time friends in Texoma have filled Plant's truck with donations. She just spent two weeks in southeast Texas helping with the Hurricane Harvey aftermath.

"It was just an overwhelming experience to know that these folks had nothing, and we had everything just up the road," she said.



Kathy Plant is driving her van to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts. (KTEN)

Plant added that helping others rescue dogs and cats that get separated from their families is her calling.

"I watch the newscasts and I get this overwhelming feeling that I need to be there," she said, adding that she plans to remain in Florida as long as necessary.

A GoFundMe page is accepting contributions to Kathy Plant's relief effort.