Auditor: Something's amiss in Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- Something's amiss in Mannsville, population 856.

Residents asked the state auditor's office to take a closer look at utility billing, grant activity, the town's payroll, and possible destruction of records.

The report, which reviewed documents from 2011, is now complete. Click to view. It shows money has been misused a number of times.

"During our investigation, cooperation from the town was limited, and the town's records were disorganized, incomplete, and at times missing," the audit said said. "When records and transactions were available for review, they often did not comply with law, ordinance, policy or best business practices."

Specifically, the report said:

Town treasurer Shonda Barnes "did not appear to effectively execute her statutory duties"

At least $10,000 in utility billing revenue was lost

Mismanaged grant funds resulted in "questionable costs" totaling at least $7,200

There were more than $40,000 in "questionable expenditures," including more than $29,000 of food purchases "that were not properly supported with receipts"

Johnston County District Attorney Craig Ladd now has a copy of the report. He told KTEN he will take appropriate action after reviewing the results.

We reached out to Mannsville city staffers, but they've yet to return our calls.

Here is the state auditor's report: