Blake Shelton's Tishomingo restaurant welcomes first diners

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Blake Shelton's Ole Red eatery at 214 East Main Street in downtown Tishomingo is finally open for business. The restaurant is also a bar and live music venue.

Walk into Ole Red and -- as you might expect -- it's all things Blake Shelton. Who knew a guy who wrote a song about a dog a few years ago would take that song title and change the skyline... and the nightlife... in Tishomingo?

"It's a combination of Blake's background and history growing up in southern Oklahoma," explained Ole Red general manager Charles Haisler. "It's a combination of where he is in his life now."

On the first day of business, Haisler said they've had customers come from as far away as Dallas. We even met a couple visiting from California.

"The jobs that we've been able to create, the flow of people that it's going to bring into this area, just all around I think it's going to be a huge positive," Haisler said.

Live music is taking the stage at Ole Red, too, with local performers and big names planned. The family-friendly venue also has a full retail area, with some very cool Ole Red attire.

It boasts some of the best food in the area, thanks to Nashville chef Justin Eaton.

And the customers we talked with were enthusiastic about their meals.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Blake Shelton is promising a big block party for the restaurant's official grand opening on September 30.