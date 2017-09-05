Anxiety in Texoma follows DACA decision

DENISON, Texas -- President Trump on Tuesday dashed the dream of an estimated 800,000 "dreamers" -- children of undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The administration will go forward with a plan to end a plan to end DACA -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals -- which had been established by President Obama to temporarily shield young people who weren't citizens from deportation.

"The priorities remain the same: Criminal security threats and those who repeatedly violate our immigration laws," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, explaining the president's decision.

Sanders said the shift in policy "brings us closer to a safer, fairer, and legal immigration system."

"It's hurting innocent people," said Vicky Sosa, a Grayson College student who is fearful for the future of her family and friends. "It's going to be destroying lives... taking away people I know. It's heartbreaking."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton praised President Trump's decision to end DACA.

"The Obama-era program went far beyond the executive branch’s legitimate authority," he said in a written statement. "If ever there were a violation of the president’s duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,’ DACA was it: President Obama unilaterally conferred lawful presence and work authorization, and then President Obama used that lawful-presence dispensation to unilaterally confer U.S. citizenship.”

But Sosa said the people now facing deportation may not be who you would expect.

"It's your neighbors... it's the workers... they help build this country and make it what it is today," she said.

Grayson College said administrators won't make any changes in the status of "dreamers" until they hear what Congress suggests going forward.

"They may do something different then what they're doing now, so we'll just have to wait and see," said school spokeswoman Amy Evans. "Right now it is business as usual for us."

The Trump Administration said the DACA phaseout will be carried out over a six-month period, which officials said is time enough for lawmakers to act.