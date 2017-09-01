Denison Student Wins Powerlifting World Championship

ORLANDO, FL. -- Denison student Kailey Jones just keeps adding championships, this time it's a world championship.

Friday morning, Jones won the 84 kilometer class with a total of 490 kilometers lifted at the 2017 IPF World Juniors and Sub-Juniors Championships in Orlando, Florida. If you're keeping track at home, that is an astonishing 1,080 pounds.

Jones, one of three USA sub-juniors to claim a world championship, adds this title to her state and national championship collection.

(Photos courtesy Denison Athletic Booster Club)