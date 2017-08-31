Grayson County could 'adopt' city in storm's path

SHERMAN, Texas -- The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management hosted an open conversation Thursday morning on how to better help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Texans are known for being with each other when we need it," said volunteer Linda Day.

More than 100 community members attended the meeting at the Grayson County Courthouse, all wanting to help the people affected by the massive storm on the Texas Gulf Coast.

"We've seen what people need; we've seen the looks on their face when they've lost everything and realized, 'We have lost everything... we don't even have a toothbrush,'" Day said.

Office of Emergency Management coordinator Sarah Somers said one possible plan is to adopt one chosen community to support in southeast Texas. It would be a partnership that could go on for decades.

"We also know it is going to be along time before these people get back to what we call 'normal,' and its very emotional," Day said. "This plan of long-term recovery and adopting a city is a brilliant idea."

From government leaders to churches, people all over the community talked about how they are already helping out locally.

"I think it was important for all of us to gather together as a community and talk about not just what we know about what's happening, but also what we're already doing," Somers said. "You heard so many churches, I mean, you're heart's swollen after a meeting like this."

This will be the first of many get-togethers about community help for Harvey victims. Follow the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page and and Twitter feed for updates.