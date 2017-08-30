2017 Thackerville Wildcats Football Preview

THACKERVILLE, OK – “Number one I feel very blessed in being here it’s a great administration and we are all on the same page,” said new head coach David Garza.

For Thackerville new head coach David Garza’s entrance to their program is the beginning of what they believe is a bright future for the wildcats and Garza has certainly had an instant impact on his players.

“He takes care of us on the field and off the field and he likes to have a personal interaction with you,” said senior quarterback Jakota Ballard.

“He’s pretty cool. He’s actually showed me a lot more than I did know before,” said senior running back Cody Morris.

“He cares about the team a lot. He’s been more active with the team than any other coach that has been here personally and this is the most excited I have been for a football season, so that tells you something,” said senior Preston Pinizzotta.

With the right head coach to lead them, the Wildcats are now focusing on making sure they are not left on the outside looking in come playoff time.

“The goal is to make the playoffs. A district championship and all that stuff is good but the thing is we want to make the playoffs and from there, you always see even at the pro level the team peaking. We want to make sure we are peaking at the right time,” said Garza.

“We just want to make it farther than we did last year in playoffs and I just expect to grow as a family with this team. We have a lot of new faces so it should be an interesting year,” said Morris.