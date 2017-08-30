2017 Ringling Blue Devils Football Preview

RINGLING, OK – High school football is a wild ride filled with celebration, tears, winning, losing and above all else learning both on the field and off of it and now entering their senior season Ringling football leaders understand just how important this experience has been to their young lives.

“It is a once in a lifetime feeling and I’ve never felt it before,” said senior running back Rhett Longest

“It’s real big. You’ve got to take a lot of leadership out here. Everybody told me to stay in school and that it will go by in a blink of an eye and they were right,” said senior wide receiver Dewyatt Cox.

“Some of those guys have started for us since they were sophomores so it will be a big loss when they leave,” said head coach Steve Justus.

“We get along so well and we have a lot of positive energy,” said Cox.

“We want those kids that will go out there and lead by example and they’ve done a great job of that this year,” said Justus.

Before they leave their beloved Ringling High School this senior class knows they have plenty of unfinished business prior to hanging up their blue devils uniforms for the last time.

“First we just have to go out there and win the week and then by the tenth week we will be district champions,” said Cox.

“One of our main goals is district champions and then we will go from there,” said Longest.