Ardmore Y expansion nearly complete

By KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- After more than a year of construction, a remodeling project is almost complete at the Ardmore Family YMCA.

The agency will be able to add more programs than ever thanks to a 13,000-square-foot addition to its main building.

YMCA interim CEO Jana Weichbrodt said community anticipation is building.  "'When is the Y going to open?' is a question they always ask. I think there's an excitement that I haven't seen in a long time," she said. "I think, hopefully, a lot of members will come back, because we are going to have something for everybody in the facility."

Construction is expected to be complete in October. Until then, the Y continues to operate from a temporary facility at 925 West Broadway Street.

