New information in Sherman hotel murder case

By Carley Banks, KTEN News
SHERMAN, Texas -- New details have emerged as Sherman police investigate the August 11 robbery and murder of a Sherman hotel clerk.

The arrest warrant for Nikeya Grant -- one of two women now facing capital murder charges -- states that she had gone to a club and a casino with roommate Karalyn Cross and her boyfriend Reginald Campbell on August 10, the night before the crime.

According to an affidavit, that's when the trio decided to rob a hotel. 

According to the official account, Cross told police they first went to a Super 8 motel in Sherman. When she entered, Cross found there was casing around the front desk, and their robbery plan would not be possible.

The three then decided to go to Quality Suites in Sherman, where security footage showed Campbell -- wearing a mask -- entered the lobby,  jumped over the desk, and demanded money from desk clerk Brandon Hubert. After a brief physical altercation, Campbell allegedly shot Hubert, took the money, and got back into Cross' vehicle.

Surveillance footage
Surveillance photos from the Quality Suites in Sherman. (Sherman PD)

Documents state that later that same day, Cross and Grant drove Campbell to a Flying J Truck Stop in Dallas, where he then made his getaway.

Police said he was spotted in South Carolina. The Richland County Sheriffs Department said they are still searching for Campbell.

