Forecasters: Harvey is 'major hurricane'

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday afternoon that Tropical Storm Harvey is now officially Hurricane Harvey, bearing down on the Texas Gulf Coast with 80 mph winds.

"Life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding" is expected, the NHC said in an earlier bulletin.

"Harvey is looking like it's going to just meander around the area," National Weather Service meteorologist Penny Zabel said Thursday. "It's going to hang out for a few days, and that's why we're looking at such high rainfall amounts."

Long lines were forming at grocery stores as Texas Gulf Coast residents brace for the slow-moving storm, which is expected to drop as much as 30 inches of rain in southeast Texas as it builds to what is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane when it reaches the shore.

NEW: #Harvey is quickly intensifying & is now forecast to be a category 3 #hurricane at landfall in Texas. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HCm45fz9N0 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

A hurricane warning was issued Thursday morning for most of the central and southern Texas coast, after Tropical Storm Harvey regained strength while drifting into the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to make landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. Abbott also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast, to speed deployment of state resources to any areas affected.

Emergency officials on Wednesday asked residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas were urged to seek higher ground, and those elsewhere were told to monitor official announcements closely.

On South Padre Island, people filled sandbags and loaded them into cars and vans Wednesday to take to protect exposed homes and businesses. Others in the forecast path of the storm sought out generators, plywood and other goods from hardware stores. Meanwhile, rice farmers in coastal Matagorda County moved quickly to harvest their crops.

The National Weather Service says it's been 14 years since a hurricane made landfall along the southern portion of the Texas coast. Forecasters say 10 to 15 inches of rain could fall between Friday and Tuesday in most areas, with higher amounts in some places.

