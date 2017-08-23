Tropical system taking shape in the Gulf

What was once Tropical Storm Harvey will be strengthening and impacting many areas along the Gulf Coast and into parts of southern Texas Friday and into the weekend.

Five to 15 inches of rainfall is possible in those areas as the low pressure system will likely strengthen into a tropical storm or even a hurricane.

For Texoma, the passing of this morning's cold front will keep the bulk of the predicted tropical system out of our area. However, rain bands could make it to the region.



Computer model predicting Harvey's path at 7 p.m. Friday. (KTEN)

Many computer model runs have this strengthening storm making landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and Houston. Once ashore, the system will make a sharp right turn and head northeast along the coast, dumping large amounts of rainfall for many areas, including Houston.

This is a unique situation because the tropical system would enter an area of "stagnant" air. Once it makes landfall, two high pressures -- one in the west and the other in the central portion of the Gulf -- will likely keep the system from moving, giving southeastern Texas a heaping amount of rainfall.



Computer model forecasts rainfall from Harvey on Monday at 7 a.m. (KTEN)

As this system takes shape and as weather models get a better grasp on the situation, we will continue to bring you the latest updates.

As mentioned, the tropical complex is expected to have little impact on Texoma, but scattered rain showers could be possible in our region.