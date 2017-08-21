2017 Whitewright Tigers Football Preview

WHITEWRIGHT, TX. -- There will be a lot of new faces for Whitewright this season, as there are only a few returning starters on both sides of the ball. As well as Mason Edwards taking over as the head coach.

"It's been an experience, a learning experience," Edwards said. "I've got a great staff here and they have made the transition seamless."

"They both are really great guys that preach hard work and dedication," Whitewright senior John Cooper said. "It's really been about the same for me."

"The intensity has really picked up," Whitewright Sophomore Marshall Mangrum said. "We're putting in a lot of effort on the field and we have to be committed all the time."

Like a few others in the area, the numbers aren't as high as the Tigers would have liked, but the quality remains high.

"Right now we have 39, which is not as many as we want," Edwards said. "I'll say this, we have great, tough, committed kids and I'm really proud of them."

"We're going to have to work twice as hard because we're missing some people, but you have to do what you have to do," Cooper said. "We're going to work hard and play on."

The Tigers have quite the season opener, as they will travel south to play Bremond. A team that has reeled off 47 straight wins and three straight state championships.

"We have a difficult challenge ahead," Edwards said. "What I'm going to be focused on is our kids and their effort. I'll be looking at their execution, and if we can get out of the ballgame with our kids competing, that'll be a success for us."