Tom Bean Council member Ben Vincent resigns - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Tom Bean Council member Ben Vincent resigns

Posted: Updated:

TOM BEAN, Texas -- Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent resigned Monday morning, citing health issues.

Vincent was arrested last month after he was involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck owned by the Tom Bean Independent School District.

Vincent was charged with intoxication assault and was released on bond the following day.

Just days before that incident, a police officer in neighboring Whitewright lost his job after failing to arrest the Council member after he was pulled over on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Ben Vincent pulled over
Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent talks with a Whitewright police officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of DWI on July 22, 2017. (Whitewright PD)

Vincent had served on the Tom Bean Council for more than 10 years.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.