Lawmaker lends support to Grayson County airport project

DENISON, Texas -- North Texas Regional Airport has the nation's only control tower that operates without any federal money.

That could be changing if U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) has anything to say about it.

Ratcliffe paid a visit to the former military airfield on the west side of Denison Friday to back the airport's bid to become a part of the Federal Aviation Administration's control tower program.

"We are working hard to make sure it is first on the list to get into the program, and it is looking really good," the congressman said. "I don't want to declare victory; we haven't moved the ball across the goal line; but we have driven it down the field, and we are first and goal on this."

Grayson County has been fighting for those federal dollars for years; being a part of the FAA program would save the county more than $300,000 a year, and would let current businesses expand and encourage others to make the move to North Texas Regional.

"What is going to be the jet fuel to this economy is the vibrancy of this airport," Ratcliffe said, adding that he believes the control tower project could be funded by the end of 2018.

"What I'm encouraged by is the fact that we now have some tangible datelines, we have some tangible results we can hang a hat on," Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.



Rep. John Ratcliffe visits North Texas Regional Airport. (KTEN)