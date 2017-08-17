Thieves nab gift cards from Anna Walmart

ANNA, Texas -- Some smooth-talking thieves made off with $2,500 worth of gift cards from a Walmart in Anna.

Police in that Collin County community told us the trio -- dressed as Walmart workers -- tricked employees into giving them loaded Visa gift cards last Thursday.

The three said they would pay for the gift cards at customer service, and then walked out of the superstore on U.S. 75 located 20 miles south of Sherman.

This is a scheme that has been repeated at Walmart stores across the nation.

"It's a pretty organized crime syndicate that's doing this," said Anna police spokesman Lt. Jeff Caponera. "Walmart has been hit for over a million dollars on this deal over the last few years, so these folks know what they're doing and they're hitting them hard."

Police said they have a good lead on the three suspects.