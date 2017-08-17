Suspicious device removed from car in Durant neighborhood - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Suspicious device removed from car in Durant neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN KTEN

DURANT, Okla. -- There were some tense moments in a Durant neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance in the 600 block of Texas Street. There they found Zachary Shoemake standing next to a car with what appeared to be a suspicious device in the open trunk.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad was called in to remove it. While we're told the components are considered to be explosive, it's not clear if this was a bomb.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, but were later permitted to return to their homes.

Shoemake, 27, was arrested on an existing warrant. 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.