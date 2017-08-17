Suspicious device removed from car in Durant neighborhood

DURANT, Okla. -- There were some tense moments in a Durant neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police were initially called to investigate a disturbance in the 600 block of Texas Street. There they found Zachary Shoemake standing next to a car with what appeared to be a suspicious device in the open trunk.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad was called in to remove it. While we're told the components are considered to be explosive, it's not clear if this was a bomb.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, but were later permitted to return to their homes.

Shoemake, 27, was arrested on an existing warrant.