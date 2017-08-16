Partial solar eclipse means danger for Texoma drivers - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Partial solar eclipse means danger for Texoma drivers

By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- Next Monday, the sun will disappear for a short time in the first total solar eclipse across the continental United States in 99 years.

The disc of the moon will begin blocking the light from the sun starting around 11:40 a.m. in the Texoma region. While the eclipse will only be partial in this part of the country, the skies will darken, with only about 20 percent of the sun's light shining through at maximum coverage shortly after 1 p.m.

If you have plans to be outdoors during that three-hour period, be aware of your surroundings  and do not succumb to the temptation of looking directly at the sun -- especially while driving.

"Even if you're doing what you're supposed to, it doesn't mean the driver next to you is doing what they're supposed to," said April Owens of the American Automobile Association's Ardmore office. "So definitely be on guard during that time, because there's probably going to be a lot more distracted drivers on the road trying to take a look."

The partial eclipse will end when the moon gets out of the way of the sun at 2:38 p.m.

The only safe way to directly view the partial eclipse is by using special viewing glasses or filters certified for that purpose.  Click here for detailed information about the eclipse and safe ways to experience it.

