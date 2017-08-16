Trump coming to Dallas for September fundraiser - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump coming to Dallas for September fundraiser




By PATRICK SVITEK
The Texas Tribune

President Donald Trump is slated to raise money in Texas next month.

Trump will headline a fundraiser Sept. 27 in Dallas, according to an invitation obtained by The Texas Tribune. The fundraiser will benefit Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that goes toward Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Tickets to the event range from $2,700 per person to $100,000 per couple.

Hosts of the event include senior RNC officials as well as some Texas donors and bundlers who supported Trump in his 2016 campaign. They include Dallas businessman Doug Deason, oil tycoon Harold Hamm, Laredo banker Dennis Nixon and oil and gas attorney Gaylord Hughey, a top GOP bundler in East Texas.

Click here to view this story at The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Texas Tribune reporter Abby Livingston contributed to this report.

