Back to the classroom for students in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Wednesday was the first day back to class for students in the Sherman Independent School District.

Eager children with new backpacks and smiling faces arrived on campus ready to learn on their fist day... and their parents were just as excited about what's to come.

"Just him learning more, as much as he possibly can, and just having a great time, really," said Delisheia Jones as she escorted her third-grade son to school. "You know, these are part of the best years of his life ... so I just want him to learn as much as he possibly can and have fun."

Students and teachers also returned to the classrooms in Ada, Oklahoma and Bonham, Texas on Wednesday, but summer vacation continues for a limited time only elsewhere in Texoma.

Thursday will be the first day of school in Ardmore, Denison, Durant, Marietta, Pottsboro and several other area districts. A number of other school systems -- including Gainesville, Madill and Paris -- start up next Monday; Van Alstyne and Whitesboro begin the fall semester on Wednsday; and the Tom Bean Independent School District won't get going until Monday, August 28.