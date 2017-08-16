2017 Hugo Buffaloes Football Preview

HUGO, OK - "We all love football. For most of the team it's our favorite sport and we just enjoy being out here very much," said junior quarterback Matthew Brey.

"We've got a young team this year. we are basically all sophomores and juniors with one senior right now. We think we've got a bright future ahead of us and it's just a matter of kids coming of age and being able to play up to the speed of a high school football game," said Head Coach Lloyd Smith.

Coach Smith may be concerned about his young Buffaloes, but if early practices are any indication one thing Hugo will be this season is fast.

"We're going to be explosive. I think we are going to be more athletic and harder hitting," said junior Chancelyn Frost.

"We've got a quick offense. I feel like nobody in our district can hold us," said senior Trey Jordan.

With their dynamic offense leading the way, Hugo football has their hearts not only set on getting to the playoffs, but making some noise when they arrive.