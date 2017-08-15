Ardmore public-private school partnership boosts sports

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Oak Hall Episcopal School in Ardmore has found a way to get its students involved in sports for the first time.

With an enrollment of just 126 students, the staff says Oak Hall is too small to have a sports program, but they thought it was important for their youngsters to be able to participate.

Starting this summer, middle school students at Oak Hall who want to participate in sports will be taken to Dickson Public Schools, and that's a first.

Students are said to be excited about the opportunity, and a number of them have already started practice.

"They are really pumped about it," Headmaster Ken Willy said. "Because our school is small, we don't really have the opportunity to have school-centered teams at that age group. Some play through the YMCA and other private organizations but this gives them a great opportunity to mix with other kids."

The fall semester begins Wednesday at Oak Hall, a day that marks the school's 40th anniversary.