2017 Coalgate Wildcats Football Preview

COALGATE, OK - “We’ve got the best coach in Oklahoma and I feel like we’ve developed one of the best offenses in the state,” said Coalgate senior wide receiver Ian Conley.

“I took over after game three last year, so the kids are used to me and the system that we run, so there’s been a lot of continuity within the program,” said head coach Rob Green.

“He definitely sets the tone and you definitely want to listen when he’s talking because he knows what he’s talking about,” said Conley

“One of the unique things is that we have every one of our skill players back offensively,” said coach Green.

One of their veterans is senior Zane Farris who cannot believe how fast his career has gone.

“It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman not expecting to play and now I’m a senior and starting,” said Farris.

The Wildcats enter the season with playoff expectations and the talent to back them up.