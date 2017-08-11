2017 Sulphur Bulldogs Football Preview

SULPHUR, OK - “We do have quite a few returning starters, but we lack some depth, so we have to stay healthy, that’s a big key for us this year,” said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon.

With the veteran core in place for the bulldogs, the upperclassmen know it is up to them to get the younger guys up to speed.

“We always try to make sure they know we go hard all the time out here,” said senior safety Jacob Parks.

“We are just trying to set an example everyday for them,” said senior wide receiver Houston Haines.

“They got to work, they got to work their tails off and our kids are pretty good about that,” said coach Dixon.

This year’s senior class is certainly a big piece of that recent success and they cannot believe this is their last season as bulldogs.

“It’s just crazy how fast high school football flies by, you don’t want to take anything for granted for sure,” said Haines.

“I just wanted to makes sure I didn’t have any regrets,” said Parks.

Even with all of their success they know there is one mountain left to climb, a state title.

“It’d be something I’ve always dreamed about and I’m sure something all of these people have dreamed about too,” said Haines.