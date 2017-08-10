Two Sherman mosquito traps test positive for West Nile

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The Grayson County Health Department has reported 2017's first two positive test results for West Nile virus in mosquitoes.

The results came from two mosquito traps in Sherman: At the health department's office at 515 North Walnut Street, and another trap on Pelton Street.

The city will consult with licensed pest control companies to determine whether spraying to reduce the number of adult mosquitoes in those areas is advised.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says West Nile virus can cause febrile illness, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord).

No human West Nile cases have been reported in Grayson County this year. There have been 24 human cases in Texas, resulting in two deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there have been two human cases of West Nile this year, in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.