Suspect in Denison fatal shooting is indicted

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- An accidental shooting on May 5 turned deadly. Now the man who police say pulled the trigger has been indicted.

Brandon Jeffery was in the parking lot of Tupelo's Bar and Grill in Denison when he allegedly pointed a weapon at Devin Owens. Police said the gun discharged, striking Owens in the head.

Jeffery, 26, is charged with a first degree felony for murder and second degree felony for manslaughter.

"I know the defendant claimed that he told police officers he thought the gun was not loaded, however that is not a defense to an offense," said First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore. "You can't call that an accident."

Jeffery could be facing up to life in prison if convicted.